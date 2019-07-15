Ladies about town! Irina Shayk may be a supermodel, but she also has this mom thing totally down too. The 33-year-old was photographed while out on a stroll with her and ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper‘s daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, in New York City on Monday, July 15.

The pair’s excursion comes just days after the Russian beauty’s digital cover for Harper’s Bazaar was revealed. In the interview, Irina opened up about how she is putting Lea, 2, first but not losing herself in the process. For a fashion-forward person like Irina, that means rejecting the idea of the “mom uniform.”

“You have to be really truly yourself for your kids, otherwise you’re living in a lie,” the brunette beauty told the mag. “Tell me one reason why, just because you’re a mother, you need to wear a longer skirt. No! I don’t believe in that. I really don’t. How is it that people think of this idea? Why should you have to change who you are and how you feel just because you become a mother? I’m like, tell me why. Tell me one reason! I don’t believe in that. I don’t understand why.” You tell ’em, girl!

Scroll down to see more photos from Irina’s most recent NYC outing with Lea!