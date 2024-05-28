Sandra Lee became a superstar during her time on Food Network hosting Semi-Homemade Cooking With Sandra Lee. The chef has opened up about her personal life and relationships numerous times in the past, including her romance with Andrew Cuomo.

Sandra Lee Was Married to Bruce Karatz

Sandra wed businessman Bruce Karatz in 2001. He previously served as the chairman and CEO of KB Home, a U.S.-based homebuilding company. Their four-year marriage ended in 2005. They did not welcome any children together.

Sandra Lee Dated Andrew Cuomo

In 2005, Sandra met Andrew at a party in the Hamptons. Initially, he did not tell his three daughters, Mariah, Michaela and Cara, whom he welcomed during his marriage to ex Kerry Kennedy, that he was dating Sandra.

“We really didn’t address it. They were very young and no one asked,” the culinary maven told The New York Post in January 2011.

“His parents told them for us. We just wanted to make sure that we were going to be together forever [before we told them]. I don’t believe in disrupting their lives,” she shared.

The couple purchased a house together in 2009 in Westchester County, New York. Andrew was elected governor of New York in 2010, taking office in 2011. Shortly after he took office, Sandra reflected on whether or not she wanted to get married again.

“Well, I did it once and as I was walking up the aisle I remember thinking, It’s not too late to run,” she told Vogue in February 2011. “Right now I’m happy being a girlfriend, but someday Andrew and I will get there. When his kids say we need to, we will.”

In 2015, Sandra was diagnosed with breast cancer. She underwent a bilateral mastectomy. Four years later, the TV personality announced her split from the politician.

“Over the recent past, we have realized that our lives have gone in different directions and our romantic relationship has turned into a deep friendship,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “We will always be family and are fully supportive of each other and dedicated to the girls. Our personal lives remain personal and there will be no further comment.”

Sandra Lee Started Over With Boyfriend Ben Youcef

Sandra first sparked dating rumors with actor Ben Youcef in the summer of 2021. Months later, they were seen vacationing together in Europe and have since professed their love for each other on Instagram.

In March 2022, Sandra announced that she underwent a hysterectomy and thanked Ben for being by her side amid her recovery.

“​​My sweet Ben is with me and will be taking a little time off work to stay home,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m so grateful for his and everyone’s support, my friends and family have been incredible.”

The cookbook author reflected on how much her life has changed since her rise to fame on Food Network.

“It’s been a journey. The breakup was startling for everybody,” she told Closer of her split from Andrew in May 2024. “The cancer diagnosis was the biggest thing, [along with] the challenge of getting so sick when I was going through the treatment. When I went to the [2015] Emmys, I didn’t realize how emaciated I was until I saw the looks on other people’s faces. Then I saw the pictures, and I went, ‘Wow. My body’s been through it.’ I’m so grateful to it for carrying me through those hard times. I had a pretty intense nine years.”