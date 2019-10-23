When Howard Stern proposed to his wife, Beth Ostrosky, for the second time on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in early October, it was the most beautiful moment you could ever witness. However, Beth didn’t love it as much as we thought she did. Taking to his SiriusXM show on Tuesday, October 22, Howard revealed his beloved wife was actually “pissed off” when he surprised her with a re-proposal on TV.

“I said to your producer, ‘Don’t tell my wife, but just sit her somewhere I can grab her pretty easily,’” he said on The Howard Stern Show to his guest Jimmy Kimmel. “She was pissed off at me, because she said, ‘You could have given me a heads up.’ But then it wouldn’t have been good.”

Shutterstock

That wasn’t all! Even though Howard planned this beautiful proposal to his wife, he actually expected her to turn him down in the middle of the program because that’s what she did the first time around. “By the way, she was supposed to say no in my mind!” he joked. “When we were on vacation in Tennessee, she said no to me at the table.”

However, Beth ended up changing her mind and in 2008 they got married. “I thought it would be funny, ’cause my wife would reject me again,” he explained. “So when she said yes, I was really caught off-guard.”

Howard got down on one knee when he re-proposed to Beth. Even though his wife was “pissed off” at the moment, she still smiled at her beau as she waited for him to confess his love.

Shutterstock

“Darling, you know you have given me the best years of my life. I love you so much. You do so much for animal rescue,” he said. “You know how I feel about you. I’m gonna say to you now, in front of all of my best friends, my sweet love, will you marry me again?”

Before the two shared a sweet kiss on stage, Beth looked into Howard’s eyes and replied, “Yes.” The moment was so romantic that the audience immediately began clapping and cheering for the longtime couple.

After that, Howard and Beth got married a few days later in L.A. and they’re still living happily ever after.