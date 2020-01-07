Wedding planning is underway! After Hoda Kotb revealed she got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Joel Schiffman in November 2019, she’s finally giving away details about their upcoming nuptials — specifically her wedding dress.

“Can I tell you who’s picking out my wedding dress?” the 55-year-old asked E!‘s Lilliana Vazquez on Pop of the Morning. Without taking much thought, the journalist quickly replied, “Your mom! People don’t know that. Your mom styles you for the show.” And she was right!

“Yeah, if I’m wearing a good outfit, she picked it,” Hoda — who is mom to adopted daughters Haley Joy, 2, and Hope Catherine, almost 1 — said. “If I’m wearing one of the other ones, somebody else — I bought it myself.”

The Today cohost’s mother, Sameha Kotb, has been a big help to the NBC star. When Hoda previously married former University of New Orleans tennis coach Burzis Kanga in 2005, her mom helped her pick out her wedding dress. So when Sameha learned her daughter was engaged again, she offered her services one last time, although she was a little hesitant at first.

“But I have to say, she did say to me — it was so funny, cause she’s picked everything for me, and she said, ‘Honey, I don’t know, do you want me to pick your wedding dress?’” the TV anchor recalled. “And I said, ‘Well, you picked the first one, so yes, please pick the second one!’”

Instagram

Although Hoda’s first marriage ended in 2008, just three years after she tied the knot, that didn’t deter her from walking down the aisle again. “But this one is, you know, it’s gonna be fun,” she gushed. “So my mom’s in charge, and I’m so happy.”

Once Joel marries Hoda, she will officially become a stepmom to the financier’s 25-year-old daughter, Kyle Schiffman. “It’s great to finally see just the two of them are so happy and they love doing the same thing,” Kyle previously revealed to Closer. “They just enjoy each other’s time and they’re perfect for each other and I love them both so much!”