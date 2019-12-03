While we were all enjoying our leftover Thanksgiving dinner, Hoda Kotb was being amazed by her daughter Hope Catherine, who crawled for the first time over the weekend. The proud mama shared a video of her kid’s big milestone to Instagram on Monday, December 2, and she gushed about the whole ordeal later on Today.

“We’ve been waiting for a moment,” she said about her and her new fiancé, Joel Schiffman. The longtime couple anticipated that Hope was going to do something big for quite some time and, when it finally happened, they were overjoyed!

Instagram

In the video Hoda shared to social media, she was seen jumping up and down and yelling “yes” when she witnessed her daughter’s big moment. Joel and the couple’s oldest child together, Haley Joy, 2, was also in the room — and they were just as excited as the NBC news anchor.

When Hoda recalled Hope crawling over the weekend to cohost Jenna Bush Hager on Today, she tried to play off how happy she was for her kid.

“I was just trying to think of, like, what did we do? I don’t really remember,” she joked about her holiday break. “We had a delicious meal. Hope crawled, and we just lounged around and had a great time.”

In April, Hoda adopted Hope with Joel. Not long after her little one arrived, the mom of two went on maternity leave. While at home, she took a brief pause from the break to explain to Savannah Guthrie how much she loves being a mom and how much it means to her.

“I feel like I’ve lived 54 years, and I’ve loved every minute of it, but if there’s a window or a moment in my life that has mattered more than anything, it’s right now,” she gushed. “I know it’s sorta weird that I’m taking this much time, but I just feel like, you know, sometimes you don’t know how much of your kids’ lives you’re going to be able to see. You just don’t know.”

Since Hope arrived, Hoda hasn’t missed out on any of her daughter’s big moments. This mama is in complete bliss!