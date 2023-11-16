Several months after Hoda Kotb announced on the Today show that she and boyfriend of eight years Joel Schiffman had split, the 59-year-old told cohost Jenna Bush Hager that she was ready “to be set up” with new suitors. But after her dating life fizzled, Hoda is considering a romantic reconciliation with her ex-fiancé, a source says. “Hoda hasn’t found anyone who even compares to Joel,” the source exclusively tells Closer of the 65-year-old financier and dad to their two daughters Haley, 6, and 4-year-old Hope. “She realized there really isn’t anyone better for her than Joel.” The coparents — who vowed to stay friends — have been spending more time together as a family, including a recent night out trick-or-treating with their daughters. “Hoda’s hopeful that things are moving in the right direction,” says the insider, adding, “Her friends think there’s chemistry between them and Hoda’s privately confided that he’ll always be The One.”