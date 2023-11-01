Hoda Kotb and Ex Joel Schiffman Spend Halloween With Kids [Photos]

Hoda Kotb and her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman, spent Halloween together this year. The amicable exes took their two young daughters, Haley and Hope, trick-or-treating around New York City on Tuesday, October 31.

The former couple dated for nearly eight years before announcing their split in January 2022.

“Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we are better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year on our new path as loving parents to our adorably delightful children and as friends,” Hoda, 59, told Today viewers at the time.

Scroll below to see photos from the family’s Halloween outing.