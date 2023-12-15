Motherhood has been blissful for Hoda Kotb since she welcomed her first child, Haley, via adoption at age 52. The Today host recently defended her decision to welcome children later in life.

During an episode of Today on Thursday, December 14, Hoda, 59, opened up about motherhood after reading Sienna Miller’s recent Vogue interview.

“I’d love to get to a point where I didn’t feel the need to make a joke of my being older and having a baby,” Sienna, 41, told the outlet amid her second pregnancy. “To show I’m in on the joke.”

Hoda responded to the actress’ comments, saying, “I think a lot of people do that, like you want to beat them to the punch, so you make the joke about, oh, I’m an older mom or if you feel heavy … you make the joke about it,” adding, “I was always a fat kid. That’s the joke you make so no one else can make it.”

The broadcaster, who is also a mom to daughter Hope, has no regrets about expanding her family in her 50s.

“I am so happy and fulfilled with my decision that I don’t feel any ounce of shame,” she said.

Cohost Jenna Bush Hager offered her support during the candid segment.

“Hoda doesn’t feel like she needs a joke,” Jenna, 42, said. “Because she’s so delighted by them that when you lead with delight, guess what follows? Delight! When you lead with enthusiasm, and this has to do with everything, people are enthusiastic back.”

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Hoda shares her daughters with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, whom she split from in January 2022 after eight years together. She announced their breakup during an episode of the morning talk show.

“Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we’re better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year … on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends,” she said on Today at the time.

The TV personality and the financier continue to coparent their little ones and reunited in October to take Haley, 6, and Hope, 4, trick-or-treating.

“I love that you’re totally secure in it,” Jenna praised her costar for being a fantastic mom during Thursday’s episode. Hoda later called adopting her two girls “the best decisions I’ve ever made.”