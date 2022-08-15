Broadway and film icon Henry Fonda’s legacy was carried on by his kids after his death in 1982. The 12 Angry Men actor welcomed three children during his five marriages: Jane Fonda, Peter Fonda and Amy Fonda Fishman.

Henry was married to actress Margaret Sullavan from 1931 to 1933. He became a dad during his second marriage to Frances Ford Seymour. Their eldest child, Jane, was born in 1937. Peter arrived in 1940. Henry and Frances remained married from 1936 up until her death by suicide at the age of 42 in 1950.

Over her decades in the spotlight, Jane has been very open about how her mother’s death impacted her childhood and adult years.

“Dealing with what happened to my mother isn’t over — it’s still going on because life is a journey toward wholeness,” the Grace and Frankie actress told The Guardian in April 2016. “Living a whole, good life doesn’t just happen — it requires intention. You have to decide: this thing has happened to me, am I going to be a victim of it? Because it’s not what happens to you, it’s what you do with it. If you can look back and see it with understanding and with an open heart, then you can forgive and you can understand.”

When it came to the relationship she had with her father, the Barbarella star admitted that they had their ups and downs.

“All I could do was to tell him, ‘I’m sorry that there were times when I made you unhappy. I’m sorry that I wasn’t always a great daughter. I totally forgive you for not always being a great father. I know that you did the best you could,’” Jane recalled. “I was sitting at his feet, and he began to cry — and my dad did not cry, especially in front of people. So, I know that he took in what I said to him.”

The Nebraska native became a dad for the third time when he and his third wife, Susan Blanchard, adopted their daughter, Amy. Amy was present at the Academy Awards in 1982. Henry’s kids accepted the award for Best Actor for his role in On Golden Pond on his behalf. At the time, Henry was too ill to attend the ceremony. He died at age 77 from heart disease a few months later.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Henry’s three children.