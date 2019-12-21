Jane Fonda Has Tied the Knot 3 Times — Get to Know Her Husbands

We all know about Jane Fonda for her incredible Hollywood career, and all her activist work — but not many know of the three men that stood by her side at different points in her life.

The actress first tied the know with French film director Roger Vadim in 1965. The couple were together for eight years before parting ways, but they did have one child, a daughter they named Vanessa three years after walking down the aisle. “When I was married to Roger, one day one of his friends said, ‘God, Jane, you’re just like us’ — and I took it as a compliment!” the Oscar winner once told British Vogue.

However, that was not it for Jane when it came to marriages. Just three days after the Barbella star received a divorce from her first husband, she would say I do again, this time to fellow activist Tom Hayden. They would be married for 17 years, and welcomed one son, Troy, in 1973. The duo would also adopt a teenager, Mary Luana William, when she was 15. Mary grew up as a daughter of Black Panthers before Jane and Tom took her in.

Jane would marry for the third and final time in 1991 to Ted Turner. While the two did not have any kids, they were married for a decade, and it is arguably the star’s most well known relationship. Although it was at this point that Jane felt more like herself.

“I went through life not whole,” she told the outlet. “And when I left Ted, I could feel myself moving back into myself. That is the main thing about the third act as I’m living it. I am no longer a double image. … I had several serious relationships after [Ted], but I can’t. That is my failing. I realize I can never overcome it. That when I’m with a man, I give up myself.”

These days, Jane is keeping busy with her Netflix show Grace and Frankie, and protesting for important issues, including climate change.

