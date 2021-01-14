Jane Fonda’s Kids Bring Her So Much Happiness! See the TV Icon’s Best Photos With Her Children

Jane Fonda spends a lot of time on the red carpet for her Hollywood career, and more often than not, you can watch her posing alongside her kids. Considering the Grace and Frankie star’s children followed in her famous footsteps, there are tons of cute family photos with Vanessa Vadim, Troy Garity and Mary Luana Williams.

Jane shares her eldest daughter, Vanessa, with her first husband, Roger Vadim. The former couple, who were married from 1965 to 1973, welcomed Vanessa in September 1968. Jane expanded her family during her second marriage with Tom Hayden. The ex-lovers welcomed Troy in 1973, just one year after tying the knot.

Nearly 10 years after their son’s arrival, Jane and Tom adopted their daughter, Mary Luana, in 1982. The now-adult came into the Book Club star’s life when she was 14 years old. According to reports, Mary and her four siblings attended a summer camp founded by Jane after their father was imprisoned and their mother turned into an abusive alcoholic.

In her memoir titled The Lost Daughter, Mary recalled the time Jane offered for her to live with her family in exchange for getting an education. “I had given up on myself and my grades at school suffered, but Jane’s proposal renewed my interest in school,” she penned. “She threw a lifeline and I grabbed it.”

After the Barbarella star and Tom welcomed Mary into their lives, they spent more than seven years raising their blended family together. However, Jane and the political activist eventually went their separate ways in 1990.

Following their divorce, Jane focused on being the best mom she could possibly be to Vanessa, Troy and Mary. Like most parents, Jane said she struggled to find the perfect balance between work and time with family, and she even has some “regrets” about the way she parented her kids.

“I didn’t know how to do it,” the Monster-in-Law actress once told The Edit. “But you can learn, so I studied how to be a parent. It’s never too late.”

For Jane, she’s “trying to make up” for what she “didn’t know before,” the Youth alum explained. “When I die, I want my family to be around me. I want them to love me and I have to earn that … I’m still working at it.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Jane’s cutest photos with her kids through the years!