During the filming of On Golden Pond, actor Henry Fonda created a water-color painting of the three hats he wore in the film. “I can sometimes hardly believe a painting is mine when I’ve finished,” said the humble star, who was also a talented artist.

After the film wrapped, Henry made 200 lithographs of his hats painting. Everyone who worked on On Golden Pond received a signed and numbered print, along with a personalized thank-you note.

When someone coined the phrase “strong, silent type,” they could have been talking about Henry. The Nebraska-born actor, who won his sole Oscar for playing On Golden Pond’s curmudgeonly patriarch, spent his life as a man of few words. “Dad was a very shy, withdrawn person,” says Jane Fonda, 84. “He always said that acting provided that mask behind which he could express the emotions he couldn’t in real life.”

Snap/Shutterstock

Introduced to acting by Dorothy Brando, the mother of Marlon Brando, Henry thrived at the Omaha Community Playhouse. He moved to New York to seek his fortune and became the roommate of another hopeful young actor, Jimmy Stewart. “Their friendship was based on being comfortable in silence,” Jimmy’s daughter Kelly Stewart-Harcourt tells Closer. “Those guys could spend time together building a model airplane and not really saying anything.” It was a friendship that would last until Jimmy’s passing in 1997.

In theater and on screen, Henry would find great success playing men with a strong sense of morality. Off screen, he didn’t like attention or care about accolades. “He was not ego-driven and was about as down-to-earth as you can get,” says biographer Robert Matzen.