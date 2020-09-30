Helen Reddy was known for her hit songs “I Am Woman,” “Angie Baby” and more, but you might not know the Australian songstress was married three times throughout her career. The late entertainer previously tied the knot with her ex-husbands, Kenneth Weate, Jeff Wald and Milton Ruth.

Helen walked down the aisle with her first spouse, Kenneth, in 1961. Throughout their marriage, the former couple welcomed their daughter, Traci Donat, but it wasn’t long before they called it quits. Helen and Kenneth’s divorce was finalized in early 1966.

The Pete’s Dragon actress is grateful to the musician for giving her a beautiful baby girl, but Helen knew her relationship with Kenneth wasn’t meant to be. She once referred to their marriage as “a very brief, very tempestuous affair” during an interview with The New York Times years following their divorce.

Fortunately, Helen found love again with her second husband, Jeff, in October 1966. At the time, Helen’s close friend threw a party and charged $5 dollars for admission. It was there that the former Rosie O’Donnell Show producer crashed the celebration and crossed paths with the “No Way to Treat a Lady” songstress.

“[Jeff] didn’t pay the $5 dollars, but it was love at first sight,” Helen once gushed to People in 1975. Just months after meeting for the first time, the duo exchanged vows and welcomed the star’s second child, Jordan Sommers, four years later in 1972.

Sadly, the Grammy winner’s second marriage didn’t last as she and Jeff went their separate ways following 18 years together in 1983. However, her status went from single to back in a relationship when she fell in love with Milton shortly after.

Helen and the drummer said “I do” later that year in 1983. Although the couple didn’t welcome any children together, Milton stepped in as the stepdad to Helen’s daughter, Traci, and son, Jordan. It didn’t work out, though, as the pair split up following almost 12 years of marriage in 1995.

The beloved songstress was enjoying her life as a single mother and grandmother when she sadly died at age 78 on September 29. Helen’s children announced the tragic news shortly after their mother’s death, which came just five years following her dementia diagnosis.

“She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and a truly formidable woman,” the statement read. “Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever.”

Despite being diagnosed with dementia in 2015 and living in a Los Angeles retirement home for performers, Helen was still making the most of her legendary life. Just weeks before her death, the star’s teenage granddaughter, Lily Donat, said her grandmother was “happy.”

“She’s still singing,” Lily exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in early September.

Scroll through the gallery below to learn all about Helen’s ex-husbands.