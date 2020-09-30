Helen Reddy’s 2 Kids Were Her World! Meet the Late Singer’s Daughter Traci and Son Jordan

Helen Reddy was beloved by millions of people around the world for her hit song “I Am Woman.” But to the late iconic singer’s two kids, Traci Donat and Jordan Sommers, she was just “Mum.”

The “Angie Baby” songstress experienced motherhood for the first time when she gave birth to her eldest daughter, Traci, in 1963. Helen welcomed her beautiful baby girl alongside her then-husband, Kenneth Weate, whom she married two years earlier in 1961.

Helen and the musician ultimately called it quits in 1966, but the Pete’s Dragon actress found love again with her second husband, Jeff Wald. After tying the knot with the film producer that same year, the pair welcomed Helen’s youngest child, Jordan, in 1972.

The doting mom’s second marriage didn’t last, however, as she and Jeff divorced following 18 years of marriage in 1983. Later that year, Helen exchanged vows with her third and final husband, Milton Ruth. The two enjoyed nearly 12 years of matrimony before going their separate ways in 1995.

Even though Helen was “always working when [her kids were] growing up,” Traci once said, Magzter reported, she was still a dedicated mom to her children. As fans know, the iconic star rose to fame after she landed a record deal in 1971 and released her first big hit “I Don’t Know How to Love Him.”

Sadly, Helen died at age 78 in late September. The If You Could See What I Hear actress’ children announced their mother’s heartbreaking death, which came just five years after she was diagnosed with dementia.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Helen Reddy, on the afternoon of September 29, 2020, in Los Angeles,” Traci and Jordan wrote on their mom’s official Facebook page. “She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and a truly formidable woman. Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever.”

Prior to her death, Helen relished in being a loving grandma to her grandchildren. While chatting with Closer Weekly in early September, the Carol Burnett Show actress’ granddaughter Lily Donat opened up about having the star as a role model.

“She’s incredibly loving,” the aspiring musician exclusively shared. “She’s strong-willed, smart, she’s got a big personality and she just is who she is and she doesn’t apologize.”

Lily also revealed the best advice she’s ever received from the beloved Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band actress. “Don’t give up, be stubborn if you need to, chase your passion and allow your uniqueness to be powerful and beautiful,” she told Closer. “And put family first.”

