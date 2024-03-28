Heidi Klum claimed she was “upset” with fellow America’s Got Talent judge Sofía Vergara for not finding her some type of role in the hit Netflix limited series Griselda, where the Modern Family alum played the infamous Colombian drug trafficker Griselda Blanco.

“I was upset because I was like, ‘Why couldn’t I have been one of your cousins?’ I could have been a cousin that doesn’t speak, because obviously I don’t speak Spanish,” Germany born Heidi, 50, joked with Sofía, 51, to Entertainment Tonight at the AGT season 19 red carpet premiere on Tuesday, March 26.

Even though blonde-haired, blue-eyed Heidi couldn’t have passed for one of Griselda’s Colombian relatives, she felt she could have fit in somewhere onscreen. “But I could have just been, you know, not speaking! I was upset,” the supermodel added, noting there were plenty of beautiful women as extras in other scenes.

“I could have also been one of those gorgeous girls! I would have loved to. But she said, ‘Nein,'” Heidi joked about Sofía, using the word “no” in German.

Fortunately for Heidi and Sofía, there’s no hard feelings about not working together on Griselda, as the former Victoria’s Secret Angel said they are still the closest of friends.

“I mean, we all also do other things … But I feel like we do see each other a fair amount,” Heidi told the outlet, adding, “I always have like dinners with Sofía or go to her house and, you know, we do, like, girly things together.”

Sofía received rave reviews for her portrayal of the Miami’s “Cocaine Godmother,” who ran a massive smuggling operation in the late 1970s and early 1980s. She underwent a total transformation including a prosthetic nose, fake teeth, eyebrows and a wig, spending three hours in the makeup chair daily.

The Hot Pursuit star got upset with Kelly Clarkson, when she appeared on her daytime talk show to discuss Griselda on January 24.

“I feel like they only changed your nose or something,” Kelly, 41, told Sofía, who responded, “What?! Are you crazy?!” When the “Stronger” singer said “whatever they did” was so “slight” that it looked natural, Sofía assured Kelly there was nothing “slight” about the process.

“It was a lot! They did a lot to me,” Sofía snapped at Kelly. “It was teeth, it was wig, it was nose. Plastic from here to here!”

The Grammy winner told her guest the makeup team did “such a good job” that it looked “seamless,” making her appear as if she was a completely different person.

“See? That s–t looks real, right?” Sofía asked. “I know. That’s exactly what I wanted, that reaction. And I love that you thought that it was just a little thing because that means it’s natural.”