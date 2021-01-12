A mom, a model, and a millionaire! Heidi Klum has made herself a household name from her days as a supermodel and hit TV show hosting gigs, and it’s all cumulated with a very hefty net worth. Read on to find out how much the Germany native makes, where her money comes from, and what her impressive net worth is now!

Heidi’s current net worth is estimated to be about $160 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The outlet estimates that she makes roughly $40 million each year.

The blonde bombshell is likely so wealthy because she has a very diverse income portfolio. She first rose to fame as a model in both fashion and men’s magazines and high-end ad campaigns, eventually becoming one of the most recognizable Victoria’s Secret angels, which she did for 13 years before finally parting ways with the famous lingerie brand in 2010.

Heidi quickly realized the value of her persona, and released a lingerie and cosmetics line with Victoria’s Secret, as well as her own perfume brand. She also created her own very popular swimsuit calendars.

Over the years, the star showed off her acting chops in several TV shows and movies, including Sex and the City, Spin City, How I Met Your Mother, Ella Enchanted, The Life and Death of Peter Sellers and The Devil Wears Prada. But her on-screen career really blew up when she began hosting and producing hit fashion design show Project Runway.

Rudy K/Sipa/Shutterstock

She first appeared on the show in 2004, and remained at the helm until it was brought back to Bravo in 2017 and Heidi was replaced with model Karlie Kloss. The prolific host then started new amazon show Making the Cut with longtime cohost Tim Gunn. She also acted as a judge on America’s Got Talent from seasons 8 through 15. Her longest-running TV job is being the host of Germany’s Next Top Model, which she began in 2006 and still does today!

Heidi isn’t just an actress, host, and model, and amazing mom — she’s also a humanitarian! The star has used her talent, notoriety, and wealth to make a major difference over the years. She led The Walk for Kids in 2011 to raise money for the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, worked closely with the Red Cross to help with the horrific aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, and participated in ad campaigns to raise awareness for skin cancer and AIDS research. In 2014, she was rewarded for her humanitarian efforts with the Crystal Cross Award.