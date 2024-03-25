Heidi Klum is feeling the love on the set of season 19 of America’s Got Talent. The model shared a photo of herself playfully kissing costar Sofía Vergara while filming the reality competition show.

In the picture, the duo puckered up while sitting at the judges table in front of the live studio audience. Sofía, 51, wore a snakeskin corset with black slacks for the AGT auditions in the upcoming season. Heidi, 50, opted for a black and blue floral print dress with black heels.

The duo are gearing up for the premiere of the show’s new season on May 28. Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel are also serving on the judging panel for season 19. By the looks of all of the photos shared from behind the scenes so far, the judges are in for a wild ride this season with new acts vying for the $1 million prize.

Sofía also snapped a photo when her family came to visit the set during the audition rounds. Recently, she’s been spotted out with her boyfriend, Justin Saliman, near the program’s filming location. The couple looked happier than ever as they were photographed leaving Catch in West Hollywood on March 21.

In February 2024, the Modern Family actress reached a divorce settlement with her second husband, Joe Manganiello. The pair were married for seven years before announcing their split in July 2023, and they did not welcome any children together. The Griselda star shares son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara with her first husband, Joe Gonzalez.

Amid her split from the Magic Mike actor, Sofía revealed plans to spend more time in New York City.

“I’m single now, so in New York there are more people,” she said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January 2024. “There’s not only actors or writers or directors, I think there’s a bigger [pool]. I’m going to spend more time in New York.”

Despite her comment, Sofía wasn’t single for long, as she completely hit it off with Justin after her split from Joe, 47.

“They were introduced by mutual friends, so Sofía didn’t go in totally blind. He was vetted, so to speak,” a source told Life & Style in November 2023. “Justin impressed her right off the bat by showing up to their first date with flowers and her favorite champagne.”