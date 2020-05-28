Instagram

Blast from the past! Heather Locklear‘s daughter, Ava Sambora, proved she’s the spitting image of her mother when she rocked the same “Bon Jovi Forever” shirt the Perfect Man star sported 20 years ago.

“I got it from my mama (Like I literally got this shirt from my mom’s closet)” the 22-year-old wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, May 26. Ava, whose dad is Bon Jovi‘s guitarist Richie Sambora, also shared a snap of her mom wearing the top in 2000.

Courtesy Ava Sambora/Instagram; Shutterstock

When fans saw the pics side-by-side they couldn’t believe how much Ava resembles the Money Talks actress. “You look as amazing as she did wearing it,” one person said, and another wrote, “You’re literally twins.”

Ava and her mom share a special bond, and the Loyola Marymount University grad looks up to Heather so much that Ava said she “would love to follow” in her mother’s footsteps. In fact, the Golden Globe nominee already taught her daughter a few things about showbiz.

“The best advice my mother ever gave me was not to take everything so personally,” Ava told Wingman magazine in June 2019. “There are going to be a thousand times you’ll hear ‘no,’ but it only takes a few yeses, and waiting for those yeses will be worth it, and I think that’s such an important mindset to have in this business.”

She added, “There could be a million reasons why they don’t want you for a part, and it’s not always because you’re not good enough, it might just be because there was another girl that looked more like what they envisioned, or maybe they already had another girl signed on, or whatever it is. So, it’s important not to take it all personally because the yeses will come.”

Ava has already starred in a few good films herself. She played Wendy in This Is 40 and Hailey in A Dark Force. She also loves the 2017 reboot of Heather’s hit show Dynasty.

“I think the reboot is great, and it inspires me to go check out the old episodes of the original. I actually like what they did with my mother’s character because it was [so] different and ultimately timely,” the model gushed. “It would be an absolute privilege to be on that show!” Hopefully, we’ll see this dynamic duo on screen together soon.