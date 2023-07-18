Fashionista Halle Berry’s latest swimsuit photo is proof that she is bold and beautiful. The Catwoman actress shared her gorgeous snap from her vacation in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, that left fans completely blown away.

Halle, 56, dazzled in a plunging bathing suit with cutouts along the front in the July 16 Instagram photo. She threw on a see-through coverup, a straw fedora, round sunglasses and white flip-flops for her fun-filled adventure in the jungle. Perhaps the most jaw-dropping part of the picture was the huge snake she held in her hand.

“I love snakes. They’ve taught me to shed or die … I’ve chosen to shed!” Halle captioned the picture in which she had a huge smile on her face.

The comments section was full of fans who were completely shocked by Halle’s desire to hold the snake during her getaway. While some applauded her bravery, others expressed their fear of reptiles.

“I get the message, but I hate snakes,” one person commented.

Courtesy of Halle Berry/Instagram

It wasn’t the first time Halle expressed her love for animals with a bold look. In May 2021, the Academy Award winner dazzled in a leopard print bodysuit with matching thigh-high boots in a sizzling Instagram snap. “Hitting all the right spots,” she captioned her iconic outfit, which showed off her long legs and glowing skin.

This time around, the Mexican vacation was full of more memorable moments with Halle and her boyfriend, Van Hunt. The couple, who confirmed their relationship in September 2020, went zip-lining, enjoyed romantic dinners by the ocean and snapped so many adorable photos in the villa they stayed in.

There has been increased speculation about whether Halle and Van, 53, are ready to take the next step in their relationship and get engaged.

“It’s not a question of if Van proposes, but when, and with the way things are going it’s only a matter of time before he gets down on one knee. I can see it happening this year,” an insider told Closer in February 2022.

While they have only shared a few glimpses of their relationship on social media over the years, it definitely seems like the pair are stronger than ever.

“I’ve heard an engagement is imminent,” a second insider told Closer. “Van has been ring shopping and is planning to ask for Halle’s hand in marriage any day.”