Halle Berry was surrounded by love — and lots of pink! — as she celebrated her 57th birthday on Monday, August 14, with rare photos alongside daughter Nahla Berry Aubry as they took a trip to the World of Barbie pop up in Santa Monica, California.

While the actress only showed Nahla, 15, from behind to keep her face private, it showed how the teen is now towering over her 5-foot-5 mother. While she was wearing pink platform shoes, Halle also had high heels on her pink cowboy boots. They were accompanied by the Bruised actress’ boyfriend Van Hunt as the trio checked out all things Barbie.

Courtesy of Halle Berry/Instagram

Halle wrote in the caption of her carousel of photos, “My mini me (but not so mini anymore) and my VanO took me to the World of Barbie for my B-day! I got to let my inner Barbie soar!!!! I love you guys …thank you!” adding, “And … I highly recommend it,” about the exhibit. It features the Barbie Dream House brought to life, Barbie’s Dream camper van and dolls and accessories from the last six decades.

Pal Eva Mendes gushed, “Happy Birthday Goddess” in the comments while actress Lena Waithe wrote, “Happy birthday! Love you.” Others questioned how tall Nahla is before one fan noted that she’s 5-foot-8 but that her model father Gabriel Aubry is 6-foot-4, so she’s already got some of her dad’s height and is likely still growing.

Nahla wore a frilly pink minidress with a tied-up corset style backside. She sported dark red locks in a short bob with white sunglasses pulling her hair back. Proud mom Halle donned a pink mini slip dress with a feathery band across the top. Gone was her short, choppy blonde hairstyle in favor of long, flowing brunette tresses.

Halle spoke of how much she treasures her first-born child in a March 2023 birthday tribute to her daughter. “One of the greatest gifts the universe has given me is my daughter, Nahla. She is the sun that never fades and the moon that never wanes!” she began, adding, “Please join me in wishing her a happy 15th Birthday today! I love you sweet angel.” The John Wick: Chapter 3 actress showed a photo of Nahla from behind as a child with a more current photo where the teen pulled a cap down over her eyes.

The Ohio native began dating Gabriel, 43, in 2005, and welcomed Nahla in 2008. The pair split in 2010. Halle would go on to have a second child, son Maceo Robert Martinez, with ex-husband Olivier Martinez. Maceo was born in October 2013, three months after the couple wed in his native France. Halle and Olivier divorced in 2015. She announced her romance with musician Van via Instagram in September 2020.