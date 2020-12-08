Gwen Stefani’s 3 Sons Are Her Favorite! See the Singer’s Sweetest Quotes About Being a Mom of Boys

In case you needed any more reason to believe Gwen Stefani is a doting mom, a list of the singer’s sweetest quotes about her three sons should be convincing enough. That’s right, the Grammy Award winner is the amazing mother of her kids, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

Gwen became a mom for the first time during her marriage with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The Hollywood exes, who tied the knot in 2002, welcomed their eldest son, Kingston, in 2006. They later welcomed their son Zuma in 2008, followed by their youngest son, Apollo, in 2014.

A little more than a year after Apollo’s birthday, Gwen took everyone by surprise when she filed for divorce in August 2015. Although the “Hollaback Girl” singer cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, the two insisted they were dedicated to coparenting their boys.

“While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment,” Gwen and Gavin shared in a statement at the time.

It’s been more than five years since the former lovebirds called it quits, and the Voice judge has completely aced her role as a mom since. Looking back, Gwen — who is now engaged to longtime boyfriend Blake Shelton — can’t believe how much has changed since her little ones were running around wearing diapers.

“It’s super fun being a mom, but it’s not what you think it’s going to be. And it’s really gradual,” she told Vogue in 2012. “At first, your life is totally the same. You have this cute little thing that you get to drive around everywhere and you’re so proud and it’s amazing.”

The “Sweet Escape” songstress said now that her kiddos are getting all grown up, she can’t believe how fast time is going. “As they [get] older, it really does start to change your life,” she marveled. “Like, oh my God, they have school, they have to get through first grade, they have to learn to read. It starts getting so serious, and you’re like, ‘Aaaaaaah!'”

It sounds like Gwen is truly embracing the ups and downs of motherhood!

Scroll through the gallery below to see the former No Doubt rocker’s cutest quotes about being a mom of boys.