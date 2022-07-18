The Cast of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Is Full of Beach Lovers! See Their Beautiful Bikini Photos

The stars of Grey’s Anatomy have so much in common! Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl, Kate Walsh and more of the medical drama’s leading ladies love flaunting their stunning swimsuits. The cast’s bikini photos are truly breathtaking and will definitely inspire you to take a beach trip of your own.

Since the remarkable series first aired on ABC in 2005, the show has seen so many incredible actors and actresses step into Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Fans have witnessed romances blossom, unlikely friendships form and of course, the dreamiest stars like Patrick Dempsey and Eric Dane capture everyone’s hearts. But Ellen’s Meredith Grey has been the driving force holding the show together.

The Golden Globe nominee has been the only main cast member who appeared on each season of the show since 2005. On top of her tremendous acting work on television, Ellen is a mom of three children. She shares kids Sienna, Stella and Eli with her husband, Chris Ivery. The pair live in a gorgeous Malibu home with a view of the ocean.

Malibu is the perfect spot for a beach lover like Ellen to plant her roots. She was spotted out in July 2022 enjoying a beach day with her family in a white Dolce & Gabbana bikini. The Daredevil actress looked gorgeous after taking a dip in the ocean and making memories with her little ones.

Katherine, who appeared in the first six seasons of the series, also enjoys days where she can lounge by the pool or on the beach. The blonde beauty and her husband, Josh Kelley, are parents to kids Naleigh, Adalaide and Joshua. And while her character left Grey’s Anatomy in 2010, fans still can’t get enough of her effortlessly beautiful looks.

The Emmy winner showed off her incredible closet full of colorful clothes in a July 2022 Instagram video. Her closet houses some of her most iconic looks and ones that have yet to make their red carpet debut. She moved on to portray Samantha Wheeler in the USA Network series Suits from 2018 to 2019.

Grey’s Anatomy has also starred other fashionistas like Sandra Oh, Jessica Capshaw, Chandra Wilson and Brooke Smith. Notable guest stars have included Sarah Paulson, Geena Davis, Mandy Moore, Jamie Chung and Hilarie Burton.

Keep scrolling to see the Grey’s Anatomy cast’s beautiful bikini photos.