If there is one Hollywood couple that is hands-down crazy about each other it’s Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, and the pair proved that once again on the 2020 Grammys red carpet — despite not being together.

Keith arrived at the awards show on Sunday, January 26, and revealed Nicole, also 52, was home sick and spending time with their daughters — daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, 9. While we assume the Big Little Lies star is chilling in some cute pajamas, the country crooner was rocking a simple yet stylish outfit on the red carpet.

Keith and the Aussie actress tied the knot in 2006. They share their two beautiful kids while Nicole is also mom to two more children — Isabella, 27, and Conner, 25 — with her ex-husband Tom Cruise. And when it comes down to it, she is all about her family. Nicole once revealed just how much love she gives them after big events.

“I go home to hug my kids. Literally, I’ll go in and snuggle them,” the Oscar winner explained to InStyle during an interview. “They’ll always be waiting up. I’ll hug my husband too. The greatest thing our family priest told us very early on in our marriage was, ‘Always kiss hello and kiss goodbye.’ It just keeps you connected.”

“We’re just a very close family. We put the time in, and there’s no taking that for granted,” the Bombshell star continued. “I’m constantly learning from them. They teach me about me. Parenting is about learning who they are, not making them what you want them to be, and letting them find their way and then supporting them.”

“It’s rigorous — rigorous truth, rigorous consciousness,” she added. “You’re constantly looking at yourself so you’re not placing these expectations on a child. But, I mean, I’m no parenting guru. I’m just walking the path of everyone else, but it is extraordinarily joyful to be able to do it.”

It’s always so great to see Keith out and about — and we’re sending Nicole good vibes to get well soon!

For more coverage of the 2020 Grammys, click here!