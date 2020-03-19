Even though it’s best to socially distance yourself amid the coronavirus outbreak, Gordon Ramsay‘s baby boy, Oscar, seems to be sick of it all. In a cute video his dad shared to Instagram on Thursday, March 18, you can see the little guy crawling through a doggie door to get outside.

Once he made his way out to the balcony, which had glass walls on all four corners of the room, he began playing with his favorite toys and looked as happy as can be. Gordon, 53, captioned the clip on Instagram, “Looks like @oscarjramsay is grabbing life by the 🎾.” Ha!

The doting dad shares his five kids — Megan, 22, twins Jack and Holly, both 20, Matilda, 18, and Oscar, 11 months — with his wife, Tana Ramsay. When the dark-haired beauty gave birth to their most recent child in April 2019, Gordon said he was in the room for Oscar’s arrival and it was a “scary” experience.

“I was there and I absolutely crapped my pants. I fainted.” he joked on the Jonathan Ross Show in October 2019. “I was sat there and Oscar popped out through the sunroof and then they sort of throw you on him and he’s screaming and I fell back, the nurse grabbed me.”

After Gordon got a hold of himself, he realized he had just witnessed something special. “I cried my f–king eyes out. All of a sudden you are nobody. You’re standing there looking at a team of experts who are saying, ‘Right. We’re going to look after you now, Tana,’” he recalled to the Daily Mail in May 2019. “I was as white as a ghost. I fell back into the chair and I fainted.”

He added, “They said, ‘Tana’s fine. I think it’s you we need to look after next. It was just a moment of madness, being out of control. I’m a control freak, always in control.”

Even though the experience was a little too much for Gordon to handle, he’ll never forget the day his son Oscar came into his life.