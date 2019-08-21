If you haven’t noticed by now, Gordon Ramsay and his wife, Tana, have quite the popular baby boy named Oscar — and they recently reminded us just how crazy everyone is about him by sharing an adorable photo of the little one.

The legendary chef, 52, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 21, to post a snap of his youngest child, 4 months, drooling with a big smile on his face, while being held up by Tana, 45. “Somebody’s excited for lunch,” Gordon wrote alongside the pic, as he also tagged The Mariners restaurant. Scroll on down to see the cute pic!

An “aww” photo like this will always have positive comments, and that’s exactly what occurred as fans rushed to respond. “The food this child will experience will be out of this world,” one person said. “He has your smile,” another added, referring to the Hell’s Kitchen star’s smirk.

This isn’t the only child that the TV personality and Tana have, they also have four other kids — Megan, 21, Holly and Jack, 19, and Matilda, 17. And we are so glad that the pair is nothing but smiles these days, especially since they had to experience a miscarriage before little Oscar arrived.

“We had a devastating weekend as Tana has sadly miscarried our son at five months,” the Masterchef judge wrote in an emotional post on June 2016. “We’re together healing as a family, but we want to thank everyone again for all your amazing support and well wishes. I’d especially like to send a big thank you to the amazing team at Portland Hospital for everything they’ve done.” It was of course a different set of emotions when the pair’s fifth child arrived.

“I cried my f–king eyes out,” Gordon recalled to Daily Mail about the day his youngest son was born. “All of a sudden you are nobody. You’re standing there looking at a team of experts who are saying, ‘Right. We’re going to look after you now, Tana.'” What a journey!