Spitting images of each other! Gordon Ramsay couldn’t help but smile, as he took his baby boy Oscar to the beach.

The 52-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday, August 17, to share an adorable photo of himself with his youngest child. “Beach time with my man Oscar,” the chef captioned the pic showing his baby in a front carrier. Take a look at it below!

No surprise here, but fans were loving the pic, as they took to the comments section to respond. “I love Chef Ramsey. The baby is adorable. Such a cutie. Bless his heart,” one person said. “Great pic, enjoy your day bonding at the beach!”

The TV personality shares baby Oscar and four more kids — Megan, 21, Holly and Jack, 19, and Matilda, 17 — with his wife, Tana Ramsay. The Hell’s Kitchen star may have a hard exterior on his numerous programs, but even he admits that he got quite choked up when his second son arrived.

“I’ve been giddy flying in a fighter jet at 1,000mph. I’ve done some very dangerous things underwater. But I’ve never, ever felt as vulnerable as I did when my son Oscar was born,” Gordon told Daily Mail. “I’m sat there in the room worrying about menus and ingredients and all of a sudden this little head pops out the sun roof and you s–t yourself.”

“I cried my f–king eyes out. All of a sudden you are nobody,” the Masterchef judge continued. “You’re standing there looking at a team of experts who are saying, ‘Right. We’re going to look after you now, Tana.'”

He added, “I was as white as a ghost. I fell back into the chair and I fainted. They said, ‘Tana’s fine. I think it’s you we need to look after next.’ It was just a moment of madness, being out of control. I’m a control freak, always in control.”

We can’t wait to see the next adventure that Gordon and his little one get into!