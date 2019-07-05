Aww! Masterchef star Gordon Ramsay took a little break from his numerous TV shows like Hell’s Kitchen and 24 Hrs to Hell and Back to have a sweet father-son outing with his baby boy, Oscar James.

“Walk in the Park with my new best mate ! @oscarjramsay,” the dad-of-five captioned two adorable pics of him holding Oscar in a BABYBJÖRN carrier outside.

Since Gordon announced that he and his beautiful wife, Tana Ramsay, welcomed their son on Thursday, April 4, he has been feeling a whole bunch of new joy that only a baby can offer.

“I’ve been giddy flying in a fighter jet at 1,000mph. I’ve done some very dangerous things underwater. But I’ve never, ever felt as vulnerable as I did when my son Oscar was born,” he previously admitted to the Daily Mail. “I’ve sat there in the room worrying about menus and ingredients and all of a sudden this little head pops out the sun roof and you s–t yourself.”

Gordon is also a proud dad to Oscar’s older siblings — Megan, 21, twins Jack and Holly, both 19, and Matilda, 17. Thanks to Matilda, Oscar has his own official Instagram account called OscarJRamsay, that details his incredible life as a baby.

“Daddy took me to visit his flagship restaurant for the first time! I loved it so much it was so exciting !! I even wore my sous chef baby grow😄Hopefully one day he will let me eat there 💙,” Matilda wrote alongside a cute photo of Gordon and his son via Instagram on May 12.

However, when Oscar grows up he’ll have to work for everything he has just like Matilda, Megan, Jack and Holly because their dad doesn’t plan on leaving them any of his fortune.

“It’s definitely not going to them, and that’s not in a mean way; it’s to not spoil them,” Gordon previously admitted to The Telegraph.

This celebrity chef is all about tough love!