It was smooth sailing for Goldie Hawn as she showed off her stunning swimsuit body on vacation in Greece with partner Kurt Russell.

The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band costars were spotted preparing to embark on a boat ride together on Tuesday, June 13. Kurt, 72, was seen wearing a pair of black and white swim trunks while Goldie, 77, sported a black one-piece bathing suit. She completed the look with a red floral shawl, which she wore around her neck while getting onto the speedboat. Goldie also kept her blonde locks down in a simple sleek style for the afternoon.

The Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood cast member and the Snatched actress started dating in 1983 and have been together ever since. Despite never exchanging vows, the dynamic duo has proven that their love is one of the strongest in Hollywood.

Previously, Goldie opened up about her and Kurt’s longtime love during a 2015 interview with Porter magazine.

“A lasting relationship isn’t about marriage. It’s about compatibility and communication,” she explained to the outlet. “And you both need to want it to work. If one person does not want it to work, it isn’t going to work. Intention is the key.”

The Hawn Foundation founder elaborated on how she and the Hateful Eight actor keep their romance alive while sometimes not being on the same page.

“It’s also about not losing yourself in each other,” she added. “Being together, two pillars holding up the house and the roof, and being different, not having to agree on everything, learning how to deal with not agreeing. Everything’s a choice.”

Kurt and Goldie also ensure to prioritize time with their children and extended family. The Shampoo star shares her kids Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson with ex-husband Bill Hudson, whereas the Escape From New York actor shares son Boston Russell with ex-wife Season Hubley. Kurt and Goldie also share son Wyatt Russell together.

The lovebirds have been seen taking international trips together over the years, and this wasn’t the first time they’ve visited Greece. It appears the couple have formed a tradition together as they were spotted on the Greek Island Skiathos in June 2022.

Scroll down to see photos of Goldie rocking her swimsuit on vacation!