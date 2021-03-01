2021 Golden Globes Are Here! See Angela Bassett and More Stars’ Gorgeous Looks on the Red Carpet

The 2021 Golden Globes have finally arrived and some of your favorite stars are hitting the red carpet! So far, we’ve seen Angela Bassett, Amanda Seyfried and Dan Levy. Though the coronavirus pandemic has caused changes to the way the show typically runs, plenty of celebs are expected to rock their arrival.

This year’s awards show is hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey. The dynamic duo, who has previously hosted the prestigious ceremony in 2013, 2014 and 2015, was announced as the frontwomen by NBC Entertainment in January 2020.

“NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet — Tina Fey and Amy Poehler — and we didn’t want to wait any longer to share the great news that they’ll be hosting the Globes once again,” chairman Paul Telegdy said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time.

However, NBC, as well as the rest of the entertainment industry, faced an unprecedented change when COVID-19 became widespread in the U.S. by March 2020. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood was forced to halt filming, as well as adapt to the new normal of face masks and social distancing.

Fans wondered if the Golden Globes would still go on, especially after The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced in June 2020 that the annual ceremony would be pushed two months after the typical date in early January. Fortunately, nominations were officially revealed on February 3.

Tons of notable stars are up for awards this year, including Hugh Grant for his role in The Undoing and Viola Davis for her portrayal in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Jason Bateman and Al Pacino are also up against each other for the category of Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama, while Regina King, Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell are nominated for Best Director.

In order to make this year’s Golden Globes happen, the awards show is taking place both virtually and in-person, and it’s also being held on both the East and West coasts. As Deadline reported, Tina is hosting from NBC’s Rainbow Room in New York City, while Amy is broadcasting live from The Beverly Hilton in California.

Though the initial set-up will look a little different, it’s important to remember how magical the Golden Globes truly are. Last year, Ricky Gervais hosted the iconic event, and ahead of the show, tons of beloved stars showed off their best ensembles. Tom Hanks, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez are just a few celebs who looked ravishing as they kicked off their night on the red carpet.

To see all your favorite stars arriving at the 2021 Golden Globes, keep scrolling below!