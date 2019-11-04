Former First Lady Laura Bush got so much love from her family on her 73rd birthday. Not only did her daughter Jenna Bush Hager pen her a sweet tribute on Instagram, but her husband, George W. Bush, did so as well.

“Wishing my lovely bride @laurawbush a happy birthday today … and a happy anniversary tomorrow. I’m a lucky man,” he gushed alongside a photo of Laura that he regrammed from The Bush Center on Monday, November 4. “Happy birthday, Mrs. @laurawbush! 🎉🎂 Today, we are celebrating Mrs. Bush and the countless lives she has touched through her meaningful work. Leave your birthday wishes for her via the link in our bio.”

Jenna’s birthday tribute to her mom was a little bit different than the one her father shared to Instagram. Instead of posting just a solo pic of Laura, the Today cohost shared a photo of her mom with her family and wrote, “Happiest Birthday to my mama @laurawbush! Thanks for being our light — and teaching us the adoration of books and cats. No one holds a baby quite like you.”

Laura has been a guiding light for everyone in her family, including her other daughter, Barbara Bush, 37. In fact, Jenna relied on her mother’s advice when she felt a little bit “guilty” about becoming pregnant for the third time when her friend Hoda Kotb was also trying to have another baby.

“I knew she wanted this baby, I called my mom,” Jenna previously explained on Today. “I said, ‘Barbara’ — who just got married — ‘and Hoda, they want these babies, and I have this guilt.’ And my mom said, ‘Everybody gets their babies when they’re supposed to.’ My mom and her mom before her struggled with infertility forever, and so I thought that was a beautiful thing to say.”

Hoda ended up welcoming baby No. 2 in the spring of 2019. Shortly after her little one arrived, Jenna gave birth to her third child in August. She announced the exciting news via Instagram. “Welcome to the world my darling Henry Harold ‘Hal’ Hager!” she wrote. “Hal came into the world Friday, August 2, 2019 at 9:02am and our life has never been sweeter.”

