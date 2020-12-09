Is George Clooney looking to venture into the world of reality TV? The iconic actor jokingly teased his “new idea” of having camera crews document his life at home with wife Amal Clooney and their two kids, Alexander and Ella, in a reality TV show.

“It’s E!, so I think this will fit perfectly. Just pitching it right now: Keeping Up With the Clooneys,” George, 59, quipped during an appearance on E!’s Daily Pop on Tuesday, December 8. The ER alum said his idea could replace the long running show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which is set to end after 20 seasons in 2021.

Considering George and Amal, 42, are extremely private when it comes to their personal lives, it’s not likely that the lovebirds will actually sign a contract to star in their own reality show. Fortunately, the Ocean’s Eleven star will give glimpses inside his life as a dad while chatting about his twins every now and then.

“Every single day of my life, I just feel lucky,” the Batman and Robin actor gushed to the Hollywood Reporter in 2017. “Lucky enough to have found the perfect partner. Sometimes in life, it doesn’t happen on your schedule, but you find the person that you were always supposed to be with. That’s how I feel, and I know that’s how Amal feels.”

For decades, George was viewed as one Hollywood’s hottest bachelors. But that all changed when he fell in love with the Lebanese-British barrister. Looking back, the Descendants star can’t believe “how un-full” his life was until Amal came into it.

“I was like, ‘I’m never getting married. I’m not gonna have kids,'” the Hollywood hunk told GQ in November 2020. “‘I’m gonna work, I’ve got great friends, my life is full, I’m doing well.'” However, that wasn’t truly the case.

“I was like, ‘Oh, actually, this has been a huge empty space,’” the loving husband recalled after being introduced to the human rights lawyer through mutual friends in 2013. Following their instant attraction, the Oscar winner and Amal tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed their adorable twins three years later in 2017.

“I’d never been in the position where someone else’s life was infinitely more important to me than my own,” George sweetly explained. “You know? And then tack on two more individuals, who are small and have to be fed.”

We’d love to watch George as a dad on TV one day!