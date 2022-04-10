Chef and TV personality Geoffrey Zakarian had just finished earning a degree in economics when a journey abroad changed his life forever.

“A career as a chef found me on a trip to France,” Geoffrey tells Closer. “I fell in love with their culture of fine dining, and after that my new trajectory as a chef and restaurateur was undeniable.”

Before he became known to television viewers, Geoffrey, 62, honed his skills in New York’s fine dining scene. He is currently the chef/owner of the Lambs Club and the National in Manhattan. On television, he’s been a frequent judge on Chopped, battled it out in Iron Chef’s Kitchen Stadium and is a cohost of The Kitchen.

Geoffrey’s latest competition series, Big Restaurant Bet, premiered on Food Network on Tuesday, April 5, at 10 p.m. ET.

If you hadn’t become a chef, what do you think you would have done?

“I would have tried to become a professional golfer. I’m a real golf junkie.”

How did your 30 years in restaurants prepare you for becoming a television food expert?

“I don’t know that it did directly. But I guess it can be said that as a chef and as a TV personality, you are in the business of entertaining people. Both are about engaging your audience.”