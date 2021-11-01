He’s got money in the bank! Bobby Flay is widely known as the successful chef on Food Network, but many fans are curious about his net worth considering he’s been on so many shows. Scroll down to get the details!

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bobby is worth a whopping $60 million as of 2021, which makes him one of the wealthiest celebrity chefs out there. And it makes sense why.

He’s a Staple of the Food Network

First off, he’s the star of shows like Beat Bobby Flay, Bobby Flay’s Barbeque Addiction, Worst Cooks in America, The Bobby and Damaris Show and more. He’s additionally appeared in series including The Best Thing I Ever Ate, Food Network Star, Iron Chef, and Brunch at Bobby’s, just to name a few.

However, in October 2021, it was reported that Bobby would be leaving the Food Network once his three-year contract had ended at the end of the year, according to Variety. A rep for Bobby did not immediately respond to Closer‘s request for comment.

Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

He’s a Renowned Restauranteur

Wherever Bobby lands after his stint on the Food Network, he also brings in the dough as a restauranteur. He owns restaurants in NYC, Las Vegas, Philadelphia and in parts of New Jersey and Connecticut. If you want to visit one of them for a bite to eat, they’re called Bar American, Bobby Flay Steak, Bobby’s Burger Palace, Gato and Mesa Grill.

However, Bobby’s success has unfortunately had a negative impact on his love life in the past. As Closer Weekly previously reported, his career focus led to tension in his marriage (his third) to Stephanie March, whom he divorced in 2015.

“Bobby wasn’t putting much care into the marriage — it was all about the next TV show, the next restaurant opening,” the source said. “It really wasn’t that hard to cut the cord. Bobby hadn’t been around that much anyway.” The insider added, “He is a workaholic and never at home. They spent most of their holidays apart last year. Stephanie spent Valentine’s Day with friends comforting her with flowers and candy.”

Bobby previously dated Heléne Yorke from 2016 to 2019 and is now currently dating someone new. While the chef accidentally revealed he had a girlfriend on air during an October 2021 taping of the Today show, he has kept her identity under wraps.