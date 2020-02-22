Bobby Flay’s Favorite Dinner Guest Will Always Be His Daughter — Meet the Chef’s Only Child Sophie

He is one of the most well-known chefs out there, but Bobby Flay is more about than just cooking, he is also a wonderful father to a grown daughter.

The 55-year-old welcomed his first and only daughter, Sophie in 1996, with his second wife Kate Connelly. The pair were married in 2000, before separating in 2008, and finally divorcing in 2015. However, that has not gotten in the way of Bobby’s relationship with Sophie, as they always find plenty of time to hang out.

“We have a lot of similar interests. We like a lot of the same TV shows. We actually like a lot of the same podcasts,” Sophie once revealed to Parade during an interview. “We also love horseracing and being able to share that bond has been great because he got his love for horseracing from his grandfather and it has now passed down to me.” In fact, the famous father-daughter duo have even starred in a show together titled The Flay List on The Food Network.

“I have a very close relationship with Sophie; we share a very fruitful life together and it has always revolved around food because of what I do for a living, and her exposure to it, as well as her growing love of food in general,” the cookbook author told the outlet.

“Being able to go and eat in restaurants in New York with her and shooting the show was not a difficult thing at all,” he continued. “We had fun shooting it and there were some surprises on my end for sure, since I didn’t know where she was taking me. It was really nice being able to see her have her point of view when it came to food.” Bobby couldn’t help but to gush about Sophie some more.

“I think that Sophie is going to eclipse me in every part of her life,” he sweetly said. “She has a special way about her. She’s well-liked, and she’s very inclusive to everyone around her.”

Scroll on down to meet Bobby’s daughter, Sophie!