Gene Simmons, 70, and Wife Shannon Get Their Fitness on During Walk With Their 2 Dogs

Strutters! Gene Simmons and wife Shannon Tweed looked happy and healthy as they recently enjoyed an outing with their canine friends on Monday, January 20. The iconic KISS crooner and his blonde beauty were spotted taking their dogs for a walk around Los Angeles.

Opposed from the rock ‘n’ roll band’s typical onstage ensembles and makeup, Gene, 70, opted for a more casual look during his Monday afternoon outing. The “I Love It Loud” singer was almost unrecognizable as he donned black sweatpants, a matching top and white sneakers. He also accessorized his look by wearing a backward baseball cap.

Shannon, on the other hand, proved she’s ageless as she sported a makeup-free face during the couple’s fun-filled outing. The Scorned actress, 62, also stepped out wearing a gray crew neck sweater, black leggings, running sneakers and hat. Shannon held tightly onto the pair’s pups as they enjoyed their stroll around the L.A. neighborhood.

As fans of the Gene Simmons Family Jewels star know, the couple tied the knot in 2011 following 28 years of dating. Although they welcomed son Nick Simmons, 31, and daughter Sophie Simmons, 27, during the earlier years of their relationship, it took the pair nearly three decades to finally make it official.

“28 years because I gave him an ultimatum,” Shannon jokingly shared with radio host Sway Calloway during an interview in 2012. “I never asked him to marry me the whole time because I didn’t, well, I didn’t know a lot of stuff. And once I found out about some important information, I had to wait until the kids were old enough to handle the information.”

Shannon continued, “I waited until they were in the college because I didn’t want to f–k up their lives, you know, broken home crap. So I waited. And the moment my youngest got into college, I told them, ‘I gotta go now.’ Because I didn’t want to spend the second half of my life the same way as I did the first,” she explained. “And so that was my ultimatum.”

Despite not specifically mentioning what the “information” was about, Gene defended his wife’s choice to give him a final warning. “Men … we’re arrogant, selfish. We don’t grow up until much later in life,” he reasoned.

We’re so happy Gene and Shannon were able to work it out!

