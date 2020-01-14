Hey, a rockstar’s gotta eat too, right?! A few weeks into the new year, Gene Simmons was spotted going grocery shopping with his wife, Shannon Tweed, in Bel Air on Monday, January 13. The couple picked up a few items from the store before the 70-year-old rocker helped his lady carry everything to the car.

Gene and Shannon, 62, have been married since 2011, but that doesn’t mean everything has been all peachy in their marriage. In fact, the “Detroit Rock City” singer previously told Us Weekly Shannon had to forgive him for a few mistakes he made in their relationship.

“In the interest of full disclosure, I have been married for more than five or six years. For 29 years … I was a jackass,” he admitted in May 2018. “And it’s a family show and I don’t wanna say anything that moved. I don’t wanna say that. And the astonishing thing about women is … I don’t know why, but you forgive our trespasses over and over, every single day. Guys wouldn’t do that.”

“I believe that women see the big picture,” he added. “For one thing, you give life. We just work here. We can’t do anything. We can’t ask for directions, we can’t do that … We don’t understand the emotional component. We’re just not designed that way.”

However, the two seems to have work things out for the sake of their kids — Nick Simmons, 30, and Sophie Simmons, 27.

“I grew up super blessed and I have parents that came from nothing and really made something of themselves and overcame hardships to make sure that I never had to endure any of that,” Gene’s daughter previously told People about growing up in the spotlight. “I just wanted to pass along those opportunities that I got growing up so other kids have a happy, fun childhood free of all those issues that really shouldn’t happen to children.”

Sophie is a professional singer and Nick is a writer, both clearly having inherited their talents from their parents.

