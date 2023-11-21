Garth Brooks never wants to spend a day apart from his wife, Trisha Yearwood, and he has no qualms admitting it. The country singer made an appearance on the Monday, November 20 episode of The Kelly Clarkson show and gushed about how much he loves Trisha.

“When it comes to the future, I think what you’re just grateful for is just one more day, right? Of getting to do this,” Garth, 61, told ​host Kelly Clarkson. “So I think that’s it. What I’d love to say is the day I take my last breath on this planet, I’d love for my three girls to be around me and I’d love for the queen to be around me. I’ve said this before, I found her in the past life, I’ll find her in the next.”

This wasn’t the first time Garth has gotten gooey about his wife. In August, the “Friends in Low Places” singer told Us Weekly that he felt “helpless” without her.

“There’s nothing I can’t do with her and there’s nothing I can do without her,” he went on. “It’s a blessing and a curse that you feel so free and independent when she’s there and you’re so dependent when she’s not there. I don’t think she feels this way at all, but I know I do.”

In 2021, Trisha, 59, shared what made her marriage to Garth work and admitted that at times, it could be “difficult.”

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / Getty Images

“We’re both very independent people who run our own ships,” the country crooner told Us Weekly.

She continued, “I think it was kind of navigating; how do we stay alphas, stay independent, do our own thing, feel like we run our own lives, but be a couple. It’s a balance where sometimes one person is running the ship and sometimes the other person is, and sometimes you’re going to butt heads.”

Trisha added that before she was with Garth, she was the person “who was ready to bail” when “relationships got difficult,” but with him “that’s not an option because this is the love of my life.”

The couple, who first met in the 80s, began dating in 2000, a year after Garth separated from his first wife, Sandy Mahl. He surprised Trisha with an on-stage proposal at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace in front of 7,000 people in May 2005 and officially tied the knot in December of the same year. ​When the pair got married, Trisha got to take on the role of “bonus mom” with Garth’s three young daughters, Taylor, August and Allie from his first marriage.

“They let me learn my way and allowed me to be that third parent in their lives,” the “How Do I Live” songstress told People in 2021. “They were a gift that I didn’t know I needed. I didn’t know how much children brought into your life until I got a chance to be a part of their lives.”