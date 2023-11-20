There’s nothing sweeter than Garth Brooks’ love for his wife, Trisha Yearwood. The country music superstar broke down while talking about how “grateful” he is for his other half during an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, November 20.

“When it comes to the future, I think what you’re just grateful for is just one more day, right? Of getting to do this,” Garth, 61, said in a conversation with Kelly Clarkson about Thanksgiving and his biggest blessings. “So, I think that’s it. What I’d love to say is, the day I take my last breath on this planet, I’d love for my three girls to be around me and I’d love for the queen to be around me.”

The sweet comment made Kelly, 41, tear up, joking that her makeup artist was going to “kill” her. She pointed out how “amazing” it has been to witness Garth and Trisha’s “beautiful love” over the years.

The “Friends in Low Places” singer shares daughters Taylor, August and Allie with his ex-wife, Sandy Mahl. He and Trisha, 59, got married in 2005 and have become one of country music’s most celebrated couples.

“As far as Miss Yearwood … you know, I’ve said this before, I found her in the past life, I’ll find her in the next,” Garth continued, adding, “She makes it fun. She makes it really fun.”

The dad of three also shared what he was looking forward to most this Thanksgiving in addition to spending time with his family — his wife’s delicious cooking.

Each year after the big holiday dinner, Trisha “does that casserole where she takes everything in layers that’s leftover, and then puts a biscuit on top of it, sticks it in the oven and that biscuit rises,” Garth said during an appearance on Good Morning America on Monday.

Omar Vega/FilmMagic

Garth later called the casserole “the most fabulous thing on the planet.” The family’s upcoming Thanksgiving feast isn’t the only thing they’re gearing up for this week. Garth and Trisha are getting ready for the grand opening of his Nashville Bar, Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk.

“We’re part of a neon neighborhood down there,” he said of the establishment’s bustling location. “Everybody’s kind of got their thing. It’s the most explosive place on the planet right now, if you love chaos and high volume — and I love being right in the middle of it.”

Trisha has been a huge help in getting the bar ready for its grand opening, proving once again that she is an incredibly supportive partner.

“She’s back painting and sawing right now,” Garth said of his “best friend.”