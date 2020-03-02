She may be an accomplished actress, comedian, writer and activist, but Fran Drescher can’t help but imagine how wonderful of a parent she’d be had she had the opportunity to have kids. The beloved Nanny actress opened up about the thoughts of motherhood in the Spring 2020 fashion issue of The Cut.

“I think I would have been a good mom,” the 62-year-old candidly shared with the outlet, noting she never had the chance to become a mother after she underwent a hysterectomy as part of her cancer treatment. “Sometimes, I think I kind of missed out on that.”

Since being diagnosed with uterine cancer in 2000, Fran reflected on how open and honest she’s been throughout the years she battled cancer. “I’ve been very candid about my personal life,” she explained to the outlet.

Although the Cancer Schmancer author never had kids, she did walk down the aisle twice. Fran — who was married to Peter Jacobson from 1978 to 1999 and tech entrepreneur Shiva Ayyadurai from 2014 to 2016 — also opened up about the end of her second relationship.

“In my second marriage, we were together for three years,” she recalled. “The first year was bliss, the second year was agony and ecstasy, and the third year was just agony, and I said, ‘Enough.'”

Although the Happily Divorced star has been through a handful of trials and tribulations throughout her life, it’s extremely inspiring that she still continues to have such a positive outlook. In fact, Fran even exclusively opened up to Closer Weekly about how she picked herself up and dusted herself off after ending her marriage with Shiva in 2016.

“I am putting my trust in the universe that when I’m supposed to meet somebody, I will,” she gushed to Closer in June 2018. “I have six S’s: sexy, smart, successful, single, straight, and sane!”

“Since the demise of my second marriage [I had to] truly learn to love myself,” she adorably continued. “I was still trying to fill my voids through relationships, and then ultimately I’d get disappointed.”

The brunette beauty even revealed how she managed to put two big heartbreaks and her uterine cancer battle behind her. “I started to find who I was and become more empowered,” she sweetly shared.