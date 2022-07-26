In 2017, HGTV introduced viewers to Bristol Marunde and Aubrey Marunde with the spinoff Flip or Flop Vegas. The pair used their real estate expertise to help their clients find their dream homes. Since season 3 of the show aired in 2019, fans have been wondering if the couple are still together. Keep scrolling to find out where their relationship stands today.

How Did Bristol and Aubrey Marunde Meet?

Bristol is a UFC fighter who appeared on The Ultimate Fighter in 2012. He trained in mixed martial arts and had his first professional fight in 2005 in Atlantic City. His UFC career was actually the reason he met his wife.

KCR/Shutterstock

Bristol and Aubrey both attended a UFC event in 2009 and began chatting about real estate. At the time, he had been looking to purchase a house. Aubrey gave Bristol her real estate card with her phone number on it. The professional athlete asked the real estate agent out for coffee the next day.

​​”I don’t want to sound cliché, but it was love at first sight,” Bristol shared in a March 2018 interview with E! News. “We just fell in love and we both decided that we were ready to settle down and that was it.”

The HGTV duo got married in 2015 in a backyard ceremony. That same year, Bristol suffered a devastating injury after breaking his jaw. His jaw was wired shut for six weeks. The contractor made a full recovery and began filming for HGTV the day he got his wires taken off.

Are Bristol and Aubrey Marunde Still Together?

The future of Flip or Flop Vegas is still up in the air after the third season aired its final episode in May 2019. However, Bristol and Aubrey’s marriage appears to be going strong. The couple are still together and continue to flip homes around Las Vegas.

“Aubrey and I are solid. We’ve been business partners for a long time,” the Washington native previously said of their marriage in an April 2017 interview with The Wrap. “We communicate well. Like anything in life, marriage is difficult — whether you’re doing a show or not.”



Do Bristol and Aubrey Marunde Have Any Children Together?

Bristol and Aubrey are proud parents of their two sons, Kale and Kane. Their little ones have already taken an interest in home design just like their mom and dad.

“Kale is just like me and pretty amazing when it comes to colors,” the doting mom told HGTV in 2017. “I handed him the huge paint swatch book yesterday and said, ‘I’m thinking light blue accent wall for the workhouse.’ He flipped through, and in about 30 seconds said, ‘This one.’”