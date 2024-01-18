Kelly Clarkson will be hitting the stage at Hard Rock Live in Atlantic City later this year. The talk show host was thrilled to announce the concerts at the New Jersey venue, but some fans were shocked by the “expensive” ticket prices.

“Just announced! I’m coming to Hard Rock Live in Atlantic City for two nights on May 10 & 11. Tickets on sale Friday!” Kelly, 41, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, January 17.

In the comments section of the post, fans voiced their concerns about how much money the tickets cost.

“Is this a big production to justify the costs?” one person asked. “Need to win a jackpot before the show to break even LOL. Awesome to see you doing shows though!”

Another wrote, “Queen, the prices are scaring me,” while a third comment asked, “Queen, why are tickets like $400?”

Some pointed out that the “tickets are really expensive” and the “venue is charging wayyyy too much.” Kelly did not immediately respond to criticism surrounding ticket prices for her shows on Instagram.

Others came to Kelly’s defense in the comments section, sharing that they already bought their tickets during a presale ahead of the show.

“That’s what shows cost today,” one follower explained. “I remember tickets being $30 and thinking THAT was expensive LOL.”

The opportunity to see the star perform live in concert would be a dream come true for some.

“I’d love to see Kelly perform, guess I’ll wait until the prices are more affordable considering with this show a room would also have to be purchased for most attending,” another commenter said.

Lately, fans have been pointing out Kelly’s noticeable weight loss transformation as she continues to host The Kelly Clarkson Show. The Daytime Emmy winner revealed that moving to New York City helped her achieve her fitness goals.

“Walking in the city is quite the workout,” she told People in an interview published on January 3. “And I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down.”

Kelly also shared that she decided to change things up with her diet, which also contributed to her weight loss.

“I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t,” she continued. “And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!”