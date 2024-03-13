Ewan, 52, embraced Mary Elizabeth, 39, in a sweet photo on the red carpet. They costar together in A Gentleman in Moscow, based on the 2016 novel of the same name.
Bringing the Family Along
The Star Wars actor shares Clara and Jamyan with his ex-wife, Eve Mavrakis. Ewan is also a dad to kids Esther and Anouk from his first marriage.
They Love Their Kiddos
In June 2021, Ewan and Mary Elizabeth welcomed son Laurie after working together on Fargo.
“Welcome to the world little brother,” Clara wrote on Instagram at the time. “Congratulations to my Dad & Mary — this is the greatest gift.”
‘Star Wars’ Connection
Since both Ewan and Mary Elizabeth are part of the Star Wars franchise, they admittedly have a few items of Star Wars merch at home that now belong to their son.
“There was a big build-up to it because he’s got several Grogu stuffed animals that he loves. I mean, since he was born to now,” she shared during an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 11. “He loves them. He wants to take them everywhere.”
Funny Confession
They even let their son meet the real Grogu a.k.a Baby Yoda on the set of one of their shows. He completely “lost it” and was “screaming his head off.”
“We were like, ‘Laurie, you’re going to meet the real Grogu!’ And he was like, a year and a half at this point,” Mary Elizabeth shared. “Everybody was there to make this happen to, like, bring Grogu to life in front of him … and it went really badly.”