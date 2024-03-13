‘Star Wars’ Connection

Since both Ewan and Mary Elizabeth are part of the Star Wars franchise, they admittedly have a few items of Star Wars merch at home that now belong to their son.

“There was a big build-up to it because he’s got several Grogu stuffed animals that he loves. I mean, since he was born to now,” she shared during an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 11. “He loves them. He wants to take them everywhere.”