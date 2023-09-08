Erin and Ben Napier's Kitchen Renovation: Photos Inside

In 2011, HGTV’s Erin and Ben Napier purchased their 1925 craftsman cottage and decided to embark on a renovation journey. The Home Town hosts spent thousands of dollars to transform their kitchen into their dream space.

“We did an $8,000 renovation on our kitchen and we drove six hours to buy affordable solid maple butcher block slabs for the countertops,” Erin revealed on Instagram in September 2023. “And we loved them. And so, Ben started making them himself with clamps and glue in the first woodshop from seasons 1 to 2.”

A few years after their initial kitchen renovation, the duo decided to transform the space once more. Erin and Ben’s home improvement journey has come full circle, as they now sell Ben’s butcher block countertops in their online store.

Scroll below to see photos inside Erin and Ben’s Kitchen.