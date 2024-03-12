Hollywood’s finest gathered at the 32nd annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party on March 10. Elton John made a rare appearance with his husband, David Furnish, amid his recovery from surgery.

The “Rocket Man” singer underwent a knee replacement in January. Later this month, Elton, 76, will be undergoing another surgery on his other knee.

“He’s doing amazing,” David, 61, told The Sun at the event of his husband’s health. “He’s having another knee done in a couple of weeks and by the time the summer rolls around, he’ll have two brand new spanking knees.”

“I think you’ll see him breakdancing down the carpet next year,” the filmmaker added.

Previously in 2021, Elton underwent hip surgery after suffering an injury. In August 2023, the pianist suffered a fall in his France home and was hospitalized.

“Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” a statement from his team said at the time. “Following checkups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

Elton wrapped up his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in July 2023. It was an experience that he will never forget.

“When we set off on my final tour in 2018, I couldn’t have foreseen in my wildest dreams the twists and turns and the highs and lows this tour — and the whole world — would have experienced in the next five years,” Elton said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly at the time. “And every step of the way, my fans have been there. They have stuck with me, they have supported me, they have been patient, and they have kept turning out for every single last show.”

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

He had a very memorable set at the Glastonbury Festival in June 2023, telling the audience that it was his “last ever show in England.”

“I don’t think Elton’s going to try to top Glastonbury,” David said about the potential of his husband returning to the stage. “He drew a curtain over his touring career, I don’t think he will stop performing completely.”

Elton has won five Grammy Awards, sold more than 300 million records, with dozens of chart-topping hits to his name. As one of the most highly decorated and respected artists of all time, fans are hoping that there’s more music to come in the future.

“I think he’s going to take advantage of the opportunity to do little shows now and again but he’s not going to tour anymore,” David added of Elton, with whom he shares kids Zachary and Elijah. “He’s done that for 50 years and he’s enjoying being at home with his family.”