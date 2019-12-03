Hands down, Dwayne Johnson had one of the most beautiful weddings of all time when he married his gorgeous wife, Lauren Hashian. But, before their nuptials could even take place, the former wrestler admits he was a little hesitant to say “I do” again after his last marriage to Dany Garcia ended in divorce.

“My divorce did a number on me,” he confessed in a new interview with The Wall Street Journal. “I wasn’t fearful of getting married again, there was just some hesitancy. But Lauren was incredibly patient: ‘I love you, you love me, we have this amazing life together — no [pressure].’”

Shutterstock

After The Rock, 47, recalled their life together and their two beautiful girls — Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 1 — that they welcomed, it was a no-brainer. They ended up walking down the aisle in a breathtaking Hawaiian wedding in August. Their nuptials were very private, but once the day came along, Dwayne didn’t have cold feet — probably because he knew he wanted to be with Lauren since the beginning.

Within 30 seconds, I thought, Wow, this girl’s stunning,” he explained about the first time he saw her.

“At the time, I was going through my breakup with Dany and [Lauren] was just coming off a big breakup too,” Dwayne added. “Ironically, when you’re not looking for something, the power of the universe kind of takes over.”

The two lovers had it bad for each other and they couldn’t deny their instant connection. For Mother’s Day, The Rock wrote Lauren the best tribute ever on Instagram to show how much he appreciates her.

“I always say, if you got a good mom then you have real shot at life to becoming a good human being,” he said at the time. “As a father and man, I find the greatest peace and gratitude in knowing our baby girls here, Jazzy & Tia have this incredible woman’s motherly love. These little nuggets have a real shot. Daddy’s bringing the tequila home so get ready cuz we gonna make some more babies tonight 😉 HMDB x.”

What an incredible love story!