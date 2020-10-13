Don Johnson gave fans a rare glimpse inside his life at home with his longtime wife, Kelley Phleger. The iconic Miami Vice actor shared a super cute pic with the brunette beauty while celebrating the recent NBA finals.

“LAKERS!!! CHAMPIONS!!!” the 70-year-old excitedly wrote in all caps via Instagram on Sunday, October 11. “YEEEEOOOOOWWWW!”

In his post, Don uploaded a snapshot of him and Kelley, 51, hanging out at their Los Angeles abode. The Nash Bridges actor’s stunning spouse sat on her hubby’s lap while they wrapped their arms around each other for a big hug.

Plenty of Don’s followers teased him about his taste in basketball teams, but the majority of fans gushed over the couple’s sweet bond in the comments section of his post. “You two are the cutest!” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “Beautiful couple.” A third user gushed, “Great picture!”

By the looks of the huge smiles on both of their faces, there’s no doubt the lovebirds are happier than ever. The Knives Out star and his leading lady first crossed paths at a birthday party in the 1990s. At the time, Don was portraying the role of a San Francisco cop on Nash Bridges, while Kelley worked as a teacher.

“This statuesque brunette was clearly a woman of substance,” he recalled to the Telegraph in 2014. “I made it my business to meet her.”

Instagram/DonJohnson

In 1999, Don and the socialite tied the knot during a romantic wedding ceremony. Throughout their marriage, the pair became the proud parents of their three kids, Grace Johnson, Jasper Johnson and Deacon Johnson. The Golden Globe winner also shares son Jesse Johnson with his first wife, Patti D’Arbanville, as well as daughter Dakota Johnson with his second spouse, Melanie Griffith.

As a loving father and husband, Don’s No. 1 priority is his family. “He’s a doting, involved dad with the younger three,” an insider exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in November 2019. “And nothing makes him happier than when his whole brood is together.”

Because the Django Unchained actor has a busy schedule traveling for his hectic career, Don and Kelley always take advantage of the time they have off with their kids. “They want their time together with their family to be sacred,” the friend revealed. “They live a charmed life.”

Don and Kelley are too cute!