Hilary Swank has portrayed the role of a mom several times throughout her career, including American astronaut Emma Green in 2020’s Away. But haven’t you wondered if the Hollywood star has kids in real life?

Though Hilary always thought about having children “since a really young age,” the Million Dollar Baby actress has yet to become a mom. Fortunately, she isn’t worried about her journey through motherhood, as she told InStyle that she’s waiting until “the time is right.”

PMA/SIPA/Shutterstock

The Boys Don’t Cry star opened up about finding love and having kids in 2010, telling the publication she “[believes] in the sanctity of marriage.” But because she endured a heartbreaking divorce with ex-husband Chad Lowe, whom she was married to from 1997 to 2007, she wasn’t interested to “rush back into” anything.

However, some time passed, and in 2014, she was “set up” on a blind date with Philip Schneider by actor Misha Collins’ wife, Victoria Vantoch, and “another close friend Jean.” Hilary gushed about their first date during an interview with Vogue, revealing they “met at 10 a.m. and parted ways at 11 p.m.” She sweetly added, “We clearly enjoyed our time!”

Following their incredible night out, the Oscar-winning actress and Philip — a social venture entrepreneur from California — quickly became a couple, though they kept their romance out of the spotlight. After getting secretly engaged in 2016, the lovebirds wed in a private and beautiful ceremony in Redwood National and State Parks in August 2018.

“It was timeless. There is just no other way to describe it,” the beautiful bride marveled to Vogue. “I was overwhelmed with such gratitude and thanks to be marrying the man of my dreams and to see all the people we love together in the middle of such a profound setting. It was truly a dream come true.”

James Gourley/Shutterstock

Now that Hilary and her beau officially said “I do,” perhaps the two will relish their lives as a couple or think about starting a family. Though the Next Karate Kid actress has yet to reveal whether or not they want to become parents, OK! magazine reported they’re “ready to start a family as soon as possible.”

“She finally feels she can live up to her own very high standards of being a devoted mom,” a friend of the pair told the outlet in months after their nuptials in November 2018. “She just didn’t have this level of self-assurance 10 years ago, but Philip makes her feel so confident.”

There’s no doubt Hilary would be the best mom!