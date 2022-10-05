Hilary Swank Has Twins on the Way! See Photos of Her Baby Bump During 1st Pregnancy

Ready for mommy duty! Hilary Swank was beyond excited to announce her pregnancy to the world on Good Morning America on October 5, 2022. The Oscar winner is expecting twins with her husband, Philip Schneider. She showed off her baby bump for the first time in the hours leading up to revealing the big surprise.

“This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I’m going to be a mom,” the Alaska Daily actress said during her appearance on the talk show. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”

Hilary and Philip got married in 2018 after meeting on a blind date four years prior. She was previously married to Chad Lowe from 1997 to 2007.

“I have to say — he’s great,” Hilary gushed to People in May 2019 about her leading man. “It took a long time to get the right guy. I kissed a lot of frogs before getting here. There’s not anything I would really change about him.”

The Million Dollar Baby star has played the role of a mother in films multiple times in the past. Now, she is looking forward to stepping into parenthood for the first time with her hubby.

“I’m feeling great right now, even with the time — you know, I’m on Pacific time, so I’m a little cross-eyed with that,” the expectant mother said during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “But I’m feeling good right now.”

Hilary arrived at the Good Morning America studio in New York City with a huge smile on her face. She was glowing in a black floral dress and a long black coat as she waved to fans. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum wore black pumps and walked her adorable pup into the building on a leash before sharing the life-changing news. Her growing baby bump was on full display.

On her Instagram account, the Nebraska native posted a sweet video cradling her baby bump. “Coming soon … DOUBLE feature!” she captioned the post along with two angel emojis. Some of her A-list friends like Kate Hudson, Chelsea Handler and Katie Couric flooded the comments section of the post with well wishes and sweet messages. Her longtime fans were also exploding with love for the Hollywood superstar, who first burst onto the acting scene in the late ‘80s.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Hilary’s baby bump.