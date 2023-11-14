Did Alyssa Milano Get Plastic Surgery? Transformation Photos

Did Alyssa Milano Get Plastic Surgery? See Photos of the ‘Charmed’ Alum’s Transformation

Alyssa Milano revealed some of the secrets to her age-defying look over the years. The Charmed alum previously addressed whether or not she had any plastic surgery or cosmetic procedures.

“I’m not 20 anymore. I’m 48,” she captioned a TikTok video in June 2021. “I don’t look this smooth without filters and Botox.”

The month prior, when one TikTok user asked Alyssa what products she used for preventing wrinkles, she shared a video simply replying, “Botox.” In addition to that, the My Name Is Earl actress revealed that she is a fan of using the Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer and Instant Age Rewind Eraser Treatment Foundation to help achieve her youthful glow.

Scroll below to see photos of Alyssa’s transformation over the years.