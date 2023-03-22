Legendary performer Dick Van Dyke suffered “mild injuries” after a car accident in Malibu, California, on March 15, per TMZ. The Emmy winner was driving a 2018 Lexus LS 500 when he crashed into a gate. Scroll below for details on his injuries and updates on his condition.

What Happened to Dick Van Dyke?

At the time of the single-car accident, the slippery California streets had been soaked due to heavy rain for the past couple of weeks. Dick, 97, reportedly told authorities the slick roads caused him to lose control of his vehicle and slam into the structure.

NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

What Injuries Did Dick Van Dyke Sustain From His Car Accident?

The Mary Poppins actor was bleeding from his nose and mouth and may have suffered a concussion from impact, per the outlet. After being treated at the scene of the accident by paramedics, Dick was not transported to a hospital. Instead, he was picked up by someone from the scene so he did not have to drive home on his own.

A spokesman for the Malibu Police Department told CNN that the local fire department also received a call about the accident. The Bye Bye Birdie star has not publicly commented on his accident or his injuries.

Most fans know Dick spends a lot of time in Malibu giving back to the community. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kennedy Center Honoree made regular trips to the Malibu Community Labor Exchange to hand out money to job seekers who were lining up outside of the building.

“This isn’t the first time Dick has handed out cash to people in need. He’s a generous man who feels fortunate to be in the position he’s in today,” a friend of the Hollywood icon explained to Closer in April 2021. “It’s not about publicity or making himself feel good. He genuinely wants to help.”

Dick recently made history as the oldest contestant to ever compete on The Masked Singer. He appeared as Gnome on the February 15 episode of the series, performing a moving rendition of Billie Holiday’s “When You’re Smiling.” Though he was eliminated from the competition after his first performance, the judges were brought to tears after his unmasking.

“We’re on our third generation and I would get little kids who will see me and say, “It’s [his Mary Poppins character] Bert!’ And I love that, that kids are just discovering those movies now,” Dick reflected on the emotional reaction he gets from fans during a February 15 interview with Entertainment Weekly. “And it’s great to be on a third generation.”